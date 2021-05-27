Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco BBVA Argentina S.A is a subsidiary of the BBVA Group. It offers retail and corporate banking to individuals, SME’s and large-sized companies. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A, formerly known as BBVA Banco Francés S.A., is based in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE BBAR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.14. 374,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,351. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $365.82 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 24,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

