$43.20 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to report $43.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.87 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $228.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.74 million, with estimates ranging from $189.97 million to $290.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 101.02% and a negative return on equity of 59.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JMIA shares. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,263,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,972. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.