Callan Capital LLC Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 28.2% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,015. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 74.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.