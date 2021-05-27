$145.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will report $145.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.80 million and the highest is $147.40 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

SIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,779. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Select Interior Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

