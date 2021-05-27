Analysts Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report sales of $50.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $50.42 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $48.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $202.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.22 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $264.07 million, with estimates ranging from $235.88 million to $303.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,666,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,327,000.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $14.99. 1,622,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.