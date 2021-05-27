CaixaPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00340842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00184661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00823929 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

