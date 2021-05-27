Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,354.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Over the last week, Pepe Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Pepe Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $6.58 million and $1,354.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00062001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00340842 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00184661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00036172 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.82 or 0.00823929 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

