Prabhavathi Fernandes Sells 33,500 Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $274,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocugen stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 56,980,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,550,844. Ocugen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 4.43.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

