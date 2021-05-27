Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 299,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,846. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

