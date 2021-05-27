Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.33.
Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. 299,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,846. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.
In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.