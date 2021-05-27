Kim Kelderman Sells 845 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bio-Techne stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

