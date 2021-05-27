Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Insider Sells 3,090 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ALB stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,355,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,057. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after buying an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

