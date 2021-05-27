Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Sells 81,271 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corning stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.32. 9,830,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 922,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

