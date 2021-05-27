Insider Selling: RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells 5,790 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,790 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,511,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,282,674.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anand Eswaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Anand Eswaran sold 2,161 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.87, for a total transaction of $823,060.07.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,937. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,033.56 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

