Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after buying an additional 226,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.42. 69,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,145. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $245.78. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

