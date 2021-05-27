AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 21.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 589,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 16.9% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock valued at $300,997,293 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,335,570. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.82 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day moving average of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

