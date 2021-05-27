GAM Holding AG Sells 23,046 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GAM Holding AG trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 1.3% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.42. 167,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,872,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

