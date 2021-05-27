AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

