Purple Innovation (PRPL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2021 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

5/20/2021 – Purple Innovation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

5/18/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $35.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Purple Innovation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

4/20/2021 – Purple Innovation had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

PRPL stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 982,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,930.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 68.88% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

