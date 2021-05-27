Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $122 million-$126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Blue Apron alerts:

APRN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.99. 305,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $89.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -3.44. Blue Apron has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.06.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski acquired 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $75,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,370.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Huebner acquired 14,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $101,025.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,638.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.