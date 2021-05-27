BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 18.2% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. BOOM has a market cap of $6.57 million and $833,332.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00081686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.63 or 0.00975659 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.11 or 0.09580031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00093269 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 968,074,969 coins and its circulating supply is 779,044,236 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

