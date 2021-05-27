Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $7.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $467.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,877. The business has a 50-day moving average of $472.70 and a 200-day moving average of $473.62. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

