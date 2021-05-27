$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to post $27.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.80 million. Global Medical REIT posted sales of $22.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year sales of $110.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $866.92 million, a P/E ratio of -85.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. Global Medical REIT has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Scholtz & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

