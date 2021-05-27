$115.61 Million in Sales Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to announce $115.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.30 million and the highest is $117.14 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $109.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $468.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.22 million to $472.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $495.11 million, with estimates ranging from $474.02 million to $520.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

FR stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,249. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $51.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,911,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

