Level Four Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Walmart by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 7,033,065 shares of company stock valued at $981,490,965 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.66. 234,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,743. The company has a market cap of $401.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

