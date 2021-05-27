Meridian Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $2,434.99. 26,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,400. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,325.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,010.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.