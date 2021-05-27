Ubiq Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $50,995.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,602.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,733.40 or 0.07080948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $756.84 or 0.01960615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00501548 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.14 or 0.00192070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.15 or 0.00650616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.43 or 0.00472602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00382809 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

