WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to post sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the highest is $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

