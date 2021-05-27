Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%.

OKTA traded down $23.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.11. 301,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,424. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Okta has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $294.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Okta in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CFO Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $4,437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,437,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,418 shares of company stock worth $13,847,219 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

