Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.95 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

NYSE:BMO traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,420. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $103.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

