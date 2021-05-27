TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.22 billion-$3.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.50. The company had a trading volume of 356,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.99. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.07.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock worth $3,099,689. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

