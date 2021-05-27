State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $314.30 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 235,615 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $314,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 164,411 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 100.0% during the first quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 80,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.94. 320,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,619,492. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $260.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

