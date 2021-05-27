Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 46,649 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,649 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.51. 193,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,389,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $232.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

