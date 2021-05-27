Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.58. The company had a trading volume of 103,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,362,946. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Citigroup began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

