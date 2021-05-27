Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,303 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.19.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $229.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,623,560 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

