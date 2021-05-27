The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.07.

NYSE HD traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.51. The company had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.31 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $343.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $323.49 and a 200-day moving average of $287.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

