Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $482,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after purchasing an additional 829,207 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $228.16. 32,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.80 and its 200-day moving average is $212.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $232.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

