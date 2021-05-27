Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 2,070 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $103.62. 152,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.79 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

