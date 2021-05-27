The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $52,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.54.

NYSE:BA traded up $8.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 251,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.31. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.24 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $146.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

