Hedget (HGET) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market capitalization of $11.23 million and $303,056.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for about $6.41 or 0.00016732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00081338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00967735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.52 or 0.09593806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093202 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HGETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

