Connectome 24-Hour Volume Reaches $751,627.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a market capitalization of $229,136.93 and $751,627.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Connectome alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00081338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00967735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.52 or 0.09593806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093202 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CNTMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Connectome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Connectome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.