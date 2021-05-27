PEAKDEFI Price Down 6.2% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $69.07 million and approximately $428,149.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00081338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00019828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.85 or 0.00967735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.52 or 0.09593806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00093202 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 658,918,077 coins and its circulating supply is 189,803,275 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEAKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.