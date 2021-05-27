Head to Head Review: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) versus Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Jacada alerts:

Jacada has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jacada and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A The Descartes Systems Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $66.56, indicating a potential upside of 14.10%. Given The Descartes Systems Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Descartes Systems Group is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group 14.94% 6.03% 5.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacada and The Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Descartes Systems Group $348.66 million 14.14 $52.10 million $0.61 95.62

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jacada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Jacada on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf. The company's products also comprise Jacada Advisor, which helps call centers enhance customer service by providing real-time agent guidance; Jacada Integration and Automation, a solution that allows companies to Web-enable and integrate their Microsoft Windows client/server and Web-based applications without modifying or changing existing applications; Jacada Agent Guidance, which guides the customer service agent through an optimized interaction with the customer; Jacada Workflow that creates business process management workflows; Jacada HostFuse, a software solution for integrating core host-centric business systems; Jacada Interface Server, which generates graphical user interfaces for mainframe and midrange software applications without changing the host applications; and Jacada Multi-Channel Agent Desktop for voice, email, and chat. In addition, it offers training, consulting, and product support and maintenance services. Jacada Ltd. sells its products directly, as well as through system integrators, partners, and call center outsourcers. The company was formerly known as Client/Server Technology Ltd. and changed its name to Jacada Ltd. in August 1999. Jacada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce enablement; customs and regulatory compliance; trade data; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems. It offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. The company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It primarily focuses on serving transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and mobile business service providers. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.