DDKoin (DDK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $12,814.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $956,664.68 and $12,814.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00018195 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010014 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00010885 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003195 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

