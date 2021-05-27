Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Snap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Snap stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 11,518,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,172,664. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap has a 1-year low of $16.84 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,033,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

