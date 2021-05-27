Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the April 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FERL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,188. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.
Fearless Films Company Profile
