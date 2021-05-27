Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.4% from the April 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FERL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,188. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc operates as a video production provider. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, soundtracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors, writers, and for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

