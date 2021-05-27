Short Interest in DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Drops By 87.3%

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DIRV remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 264,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. DirectView has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

DirectView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a full-service provider of teleconferencing products and services to businesses and organizations. The company operates in two divisions, Security and Surveillance; and Video Conferencing Services. The Security and Surveillance division provides surveillance systems, and digital video recording and services, including DVR recorders and cameras, video intercoms, NVR recorders and IP cameras, laser and video beam perimeter security products, motion detection and thermal imagery products, security design and consulting, remote control device management, equipment maintenance service plans, and access control solutions.

