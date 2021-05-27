Short Interest in DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Drops By 87.3%

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the April 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DIRV remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 264,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,001. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. DirectView has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
DirectView Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for DirectView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DirectView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.