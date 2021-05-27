GameCredits One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.42 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 27th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $25.79 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.06 or 0.00506925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000119 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,603,457 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.