Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 102,745 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,745 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

