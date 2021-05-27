Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

NASDAQ NKLA traded up $2.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. 1,439,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,848,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.72. Nikola has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $48,615,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nikola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,006,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,765,000 after acquiring an additional 197,308 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter valued at $30,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

