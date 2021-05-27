Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Snowflake stock traded up $9.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.75. The company had a trading volume of 629,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,862. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total transaction of $7,313,940.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.96.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

